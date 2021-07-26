Armenia Supreme Judicial Council rejects motion to subject Ruben Vardazaryan to disciplinary liability

During today’s session, the Supreme Judicial Council announced its decision according to which Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) Ruben Vardazaryan (powers suspended) won’t be subjected to disciplinary liability.

Announcing the decision, acting chairman Gagik Jhangiryan declared the following: Examining the motion of the Commission for the Prevention of Corruption to subject Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Ruben Vardazaryan to disciplinary liability and governed by the Constitution, the Supreme Judicial Council decided to reject the motion of the Commission for the Prevention of Corruption to subject Ruben Vardazaryan to disciplinary liability.”

Jhangiryan also stated that the SJC attaches importance to the need for members and chairman of the Council to clarify about assets and incomes during integrity checks since the integrity checks for all the other judges will be conducted by the Council and that the SJC found that it can’t subject Vardazaryan to liability since the corresponding time limits provided for by the law are violated.

The Commission for the Prevention of Corruption had noticed discrepancy in the declaration of incomes submitted by Vardazaryan, who was also charged with obstructing implementation of justice through the use of official position, and signature to not leave the country as a pre-trial measure.