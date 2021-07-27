News
Armenian serviceman who died from firearm injury was veteran of 44-day war in Karabakh (PHOTO)
Armenian serviceman who died from firearm injury was veteran of 44-day war in Karabakh (PHOTO)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society, Incidents

Compulsory fixed-term serviceman Sargis Grigoryan, who died from a firearm injury yesterday, was from Myasnikyan village of Armavir Province and fought in the 44-day war [in Nagorno-Karabakh] after being conscripted in August 2020. This is what head of Myasnikyan village Tigran Baghdasaryan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Grigoryan was the elder son of his family and had a brother and sister. According to the head of the village, his family is involved in farming, and his parents hadn’t noticed anything unusual the last time they talked to him.

As reported earlier, on July 26 at around 10:26pm, the serviceman fired one gunshot with an AK rifle in the left area of his chest and received a lethal firearm injury.

A criminal case has been launched under the elements of planned crime. Preliminary investigation is underway.
This text available in   Հայերեն
