Azerbaijan launches attack in the direction of Armenian positions: there are casualties on both sides

Ombudsman: Information about crimes of Azerbaijani Armed Forces will be sent to international structures

Defense Ministry: Two Armenian soldiers are wounded, the fate of five is being specified

Armenian Foreign Ministry: Yerevan uses all military-political tools against Baku

Azerbaijani units thrown back to their original positions

Ministry of Defense: Armenian side has three dead and two wounded

AS Roma have eye on Eldor Shomurodov

Turkey discussing with Azerbaijan issue of ensuring security in Kabul

Raphael Varane moves to Manchester United

Moscow court announces verdict for murderers of Armenian boxing champion Ashot Bolyan

There are reports that Armenian ecclesiastical complex in Deir ez-Zor is blown up (VIDEO)

Mass media: Russia MOD meets with Armenia acting defense minister in Moscow

Armenia patrol officers apprehend citizen on suspicion of battery, find out he is wanted for complicity in arbitrariness

Man United intend to sell 8 footballers

Azerbaijan, Russia agree on cooperation for seasonal exchange of natural gas

ArmLur.am: Close friend of candidate for Armenia parliamentary speaker to be chief of staff of parliament

Acting chairman of Armenia Supreme Judicial Council receives National Security Service Investigation Department head

Karabakh MFA: Baku is leading a terrorism policy

Baku declares that "Zangezur corridor will become new corridor stretching from fraternal Pakistan to Turkey"

Turkish MPs planning to visit Shushi

Tokyo 2020: Armenia to be represented by 1 participant on July 28

Sergio Ramos's arrival at PSG is postponed

Leaders of South Korea and North Korea agree to restore ties

Japan scores Olympic title in softball again after 13 years (PHOTO)

Armenian analyst: Baku's main goal is to have a corridor through Armenia

Digest: Armenian soldier commits suicide, US urges to reconsider visiting Armenia amid COVID-19

Armenia opposition 'I Have Honor' bloc to propose to set up standing parliamentary committee on Karabakh

TALK TIME: Tension in Armenia's Yeraskh may be linked to Turkish factor

Artur Vanetsyan will be leader of opposition 'I Have Honor' bloc's faction of Armenia parliament

Ambassador: As long-time partners, US values Armenia's dynamic, global diaspora

Dollar drops again, euro also falls in Armenia

Armenian serviceman who died from firearm injury was veteran of 44-day war in Karabakh (PHOTO)

Yerevan Brandy Factory initiates restoration works of main building's façade (PHOTOS)

'Armenia' bloc will announce unified candidate for deputy parliamentary speaker after discussions with 'I Have Honor'

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Mataghis

Armenia President meets with Japan Bank for International Cooperation Executive Managing Director

Karabakh representative: Armenia government has started solving housing issue for displaced citizens

Armenia acting economy minister to pay two-day visit to Georgia

Armenian MFA: Azerbaijan's idea of opening a corridor completely distorts content and purpose of trilateral statements

The incidence of hepatitis B and C in Armenia decreased by 6 and 9 percent

Artsakh rescuers conduct search operations near Mataghis

Director Andrew Levitas accuses MGM of trying to bury his film Minamata because of Johnny Depp

21,900 citizens of Armenia receive Russian citizenship in 6 months

Ferdinand Karapetian comments on his defeat at Tokyo 2020

Turkey speaks on recognition of Crimea as part of Russia

Britney Spears' new lawyer demands to replace her father's guardianship with an auditor

A step forward: Bone marrow allotransplantation performed in Armenia

US State Department calls on its citizens to reconsider visiting Armenia, as well as not to go to Artsakh

Tokyo 2020: Armenia's Izabella Yaylyan fails to score a medal (PHOTOS)

New details on soldier's death case: He committed suicide

One case of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh: 130 tests performed in a day

Tokyo 2020: Karen Khachanov scores second victory

World oil prices are rising

Turkey has no intention to accept new migrants due to situation in Afghanistan

Soldier’s death circumstances are being clarified

Coronavirus in Armenia: 7 new deaths reported

US announces resumption of illegal immigrants accelerated deportation

Tokyo 2020: Izabella Yaylyan is in 4th place after snatch drill (PHOTOS)

Tokyo 2020: Switzerland scores all medals during women's mountain bike tournament (PHOTO)

Coronavirus pandemic will lead to an increase in the number of patients with diabetes, scientists claim

Tokyo 2020: Naomi Osaka suffers sensational defeat

Soldier killed in yet unknown circumstances, Artsakh Defense Army says

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

Armenia opposition 'I Have Honor' bloc: Nomination for deputy parliamentary speaker will depend on result of talks

Armenia President appoints new ambassadors to Colombia, Bolivia, Cuba, Turkmenistan and Egypt

Driver's head broken after Azerbaijanis throw stone at his head while he was driving in Armenia's Kut village

Armenia government official registers relatives of missing servicemen to meet with acting PM in turns

Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan Armed Forces beat resident of Karabakh's Machkalashen, right leg injured (PHOTO)

PSG to make Man United an offer this week

Borussia Dortmund to sign deal with Netherlands team's forward

2.2-magnitude earthquake felt 4 km southeast from Spitak city of Armenia's Lori Province

Alen Simonyan: Armenia's acting Deputy PM and ex-parliamentary speaker will continue to serve on ruling party's board

Alen Simonyan: Armenia parliament to set up committee for probe into 44-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia MOD, Armenia acting defense minister discuss ensuring of regional security

Civil Contract Party and 'Armenia' bloc take parliamentary mandates, 'I Have Honor' bloc to take them tomorrow

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan fired at Yeraskh from time to time, but not intensively during the day

Ambassador visits Armenian-Azerbaijani border, says US rejects use of force in the case of demarcation

US Ambassador to Armenia visits Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Digest: Azerbaijanis open fire near Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Armenian captured in Karabakh

Tokyo 2020: 2 Olympians to represent Armenia on July 27

Armenia court rejects motion filed by Kajaran mayor's attorneys, they leave courtroom

Bodies of 37-year-old mother and her 9-year-old son found in apartment in Armenia's Gyumri (PHOTO)

Karabakh Defense Army: Relatively stable situation still maintained on line of contact of Artsakh-Azerbaijan forces

Tokyo 2020: Artur Dalaloyan becomes Olympic champion as part of Russian team

Armenia Investigative Committee chairman is on working visit to Syunik Province

Head of Karabakh's Machkalashen: Resident has been returned from captivity through Russian peacekeepers' mediation

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council rejects motion to subject Ruben Vardazaryan to disciplinary liability

Armenia acting PM in a closed meeting with newly elected MPs of ruling party

Armenian POWs Davit Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan face up to 15 years in Azerbaijani prison

Session of Armenia's newly elected parliament to be held on Aug. 2, 7 items on agenda

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter did not appear on the list of royal heirs

Economic activity index in Armenia grows by 5%

Russia-based Armenian citizen's 15-year-old son dies in car accident in Armenia's Gegharkunik Province (PHOTO)

Ronaldo returns to Juventus, gives autographs

US: 430 people die in shooting incidents in a week

Over 40 civilians killed by Taliban in Afghanistan

Armenia acting environment minister introduces his newly appointed deputy

Pink to pay fine for handball players who refused to play in bikinis at European Championships

Karabakh Ombudsman: 32-year-old resident of Machkalashen village captured