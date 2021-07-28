Defense Ministry: Two Armenian soldiers are wounded, the fate of five is being specified

Before the talks in Moscow, the Azerbaijani side began hostilities on the border with Armenia - in the section from the settlement of Sotk to the village of Verin Shorzha.
Fighting has unfolded, an intense firefight is underway.
As a result of the fighting on the border with Azerbaijan, the Armenian side has two wounded, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.
The enemy is trying to improve his position by creating favorable conditions for advancement. Units of the Armed Forces of Armenia carry out the combat missions assigned to them, defending their posts, suppressing the advance of the enemy. As of 07:30, we have two wounded, information on five more servicemen is being specified.