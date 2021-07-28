News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 28
USD
482.28
EUR
568.13
RUB
6.53
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.28
EUR
568.13
RUB
6.53
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Defense Ministry: Two Armenian soldiers are wounded, the fate of five is being specified
Defense Ministry: Two Armenian soldiers are wounded, the fate of five is being specified
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Before the talks in Moscow, the Azerbaijani side began hostilities on the border with Armenia - in the section from the settlement of Sotk to the village of Verin Shorzha.

Fighting has unfolded, an intense firefight is underway.

As a result of the fighting on the border with Azerbaijan, the Armenian side has two wounded, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

The enemy is trying to improve his position by creating favorable conditions for advancement. Units of the Armed Forces of Armenia carry out the combat missions assigned to them, defending their posts, suppressing the advance of the enemy. As of 07:30, we have two wounded, information on five more servicemen is being specified.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos