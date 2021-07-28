News
Armenian ruling party MP: Armenia to assume chairmanship of Collective Security Treaty Organization on Sept. 16
Armenian ruling party MP: Armenia to assume chairmanship of Collective Security Treaty Organization on Sept. 16
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has been implementing a procedure since May 12, and Armenia will continue to use the toolkit that it has and believes the CSTO must give an appropriate response to these situations since it is its duty. This is what deputy of the Civil Contract Party Ruben Rubinyan said during an interview on Armenian Public Television.

“On September 16, 2021, Armenia will assume chairmanship of the CSTO, along with all the consequences arising from that,” Rubinyan said.
Հայերեն and Русский
