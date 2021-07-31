Turkish and Afghan defense ministers discuss security of Kabul International Airport

During a phone talk with Minister of Defense of Afghanistan Bismila Mohamadi, Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Turkey will stand by the Afghan people as long as they want, Anadolu news agency reports.
The ministers discussed issues related to the region and security at Kabul International Airport, the press release of the Turkish Ministry of Defense reads.
During a briefing for the presses on Thursday, the ministry declared that Turkish troops won’t play an operational role in Afghanistan after the pullout of US troops.