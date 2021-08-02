Nikol Pashinyan appointed Prime Minister of Armenia

By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Nikol Pashinyan has been appointed Prime Minister of Armenia.
Earlier, head of the Civil Contract faction of the National Assembly Hayk Konjoryan had sent President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian a decision to nominate Nikol Pashinyan for the position of Prime Minister.
According to the Constitution, after the commencement of the term of powers of the newly elected National Assembly, the President of Armenia shall immediately appoint the candidate presented by the parliamentary majority as Prime Minister. This means the Prime Minister is elected by virtue of law, not by the National Assembly.