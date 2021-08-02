Opposition 'Armenia' bloc MP: Government has forgotten about motion that ex-PM had filed for Nikol Pashinyan

The incumbent government has forgotten about the motion that ex-Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan had filed for Nikol Pashinyan. This is what secretary of the ‘Armenia’ bloc’s parliamentary faction Artsvik Minasyan said during the first session of the newly elected National Assembly of the eighth convocation, commenting on the detention of former Mayor of Meghri Mkhitar Zakaryan.

Minasyan went on to ask why the deputies of the ruling Civil Contract Party aren’t daring to say even one word in defense of the former mayor when he is in custody. “The Prosecutor General’s Office was obliged to act within the scope of the rules and requirements defined by the Criminal Code and change the pre-trial measure against the prisoners. However, we see that the illegal actions continue,” Minasyan said, demanding that the Prosecutor General’s Office start to at least substantiate and interpret its actions.