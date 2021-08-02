Relatives of Armenian POWs from Armenia's Shirak Province submit documents to France Ambassador

The relatives of Armenian prisoners of war from Armenia’s Shirak Province today submitted to Ambassador of France Jonathan Lacôte the report of the Human Rights Defender presenting the crimes that Azerbaijan has committed.
“We’re presenting to the Ambassador facts so that he can present our concerns to his superiors. Our demand is the quick return of all prisoners of war. They [the Azerbaijanis] need to present the basis on which they are sentencing the captives in peaceful conditions,” said Sedrak Soghomonyan, whose son has been sentenced to six years in prison.