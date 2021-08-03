Azerbaijani Parliament to convene for emergency meeting

An extraordinary session of the Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan will be held on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held on the basis of an appeal by 53 deputies to the chairman of the Mejlis, Sahiba Gafarova.

According to haqqin.az, the agenda of the meeting includes consideration of the only issue - deprivation of immunity of the deputy of the Milli Mejlis Eldaniz Salimov on the basis of the proposal of the Prosecutor General's Office. On July 29, MP Salimov committed hooliganism against a police officer in a restaurant.

The Prosecutor General's Office opened a criminal case under the article on abuse of office.