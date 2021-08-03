News
IMF to allocate $ 650 billion to restore global economy
IMF to allocate $ 650 billion to restore global economy
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved $ 650 billion for the global economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic, the organization said in a statement.

As noted on the IMF website, distributions will begin on August 23, special drawing rights will be available to all members of the fund in proportion to their quotas. About $ 275 billion is earmarked for emerging markets and low-income countries, the IMF said.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva called the decision "historic" and an inoculation for the global economy during an unprecedented crisis, the press release said.
