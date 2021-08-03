Ruben Rubinyan elected as one of 3 Armenian parliament vice-speakers

Ruben Rubinyan was elected as one of the three vice-speakers of the Armenian parliament.
As it was just announced at the special session of the newly elected National Assembly of Armenia of the 8th convocation continuing on August 3, 70 deputies voted for Rubinyan by the results of the secret ballot. The ruling party has 71 MPs in parliament.
The factions of the "Armenia" and "I have the honor" blocs boycotted the voting on the election of the vice-speaker of the parliament. The National Assembly is to elect two more vice-speakers.