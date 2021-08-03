News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 03
USD
490.93
EUR
583.32
RUB
6.74
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.93
EUR
583.32
RUB
6.74
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Ruben Rubinyan elected as one of 3 Armenian parliament vice-speakers
Ruben Rubinyan elected as one of 3 Armenian parliament vice-speakers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Ruben Rubinyan was elected as one of the three vice-speakers of the Armenian parliament.

As it was just announced at the special session of the newly elected National Assembly of Armenia of the 8th convocation continuing on August 3, 70 deputies voted for Rubinyan by the results of the secret ballot. The ruling party has 71 MPs in parliament.

The factions of the "Armenia" and "I have the honor" blocs boycotted the voting on the election of the vice-speaker of the parliament. The National Assembly is to elect two more vice-speakers.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos