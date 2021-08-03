Armenia President holds phone talks with Bulgarian counterpart

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today had a telephone conversation with President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, as reported the press service of the President of Armenia.

The Armenian and Bulgarian presidents shared the view that the high-level political dialogue between the two countries serves as a ground for deepening of partnership and considered partnership in the sectors of culture, education, innovation and biotechnology prospective.

In 2022, Armenia and Bulgaria will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and this serves as additional impetus for deepening of cooperation.

President Radev reaffirmed his invitation to President Sarkissian’s to pay a state visit to Bulgaria.