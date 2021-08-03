Armenia President congratulates Artur Davtyan who scored bronze medal at Summer Olympic Games

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today had a telephone conversation with Artur Davtyan, who took the bronze medal at the Summer Olympic Games taking place in Tokyo, as reported the press service of the President of Armenia.

The bronze medal that gymnast Artur Davtyan scored was the first medal of Armenia’s Olympic team at Tokyo 2020, as well as the first Olympic medal that Armenia has scored in gymnastics since independence.

The head of state cordially congratulated Artur on representing Armenia with honor and wished him more success and achievements.

During his working visit to Japan, President Sarkissian watched gymnast Artur Davtyan’s first performance at the Olympic stadium during which Davtyan successfully passed the qualifying round of vault.