Armenia opposition MP: It will very hard to retrieve the strategic points occupied by Azerbaijan Armed Forces

The ‘Armenia’ faction’s approaches are different from the approaches of the ruling Civil Contract faction in regard to many issues. This is what former defense minister of Armenia, head of the opposition ‘Armenia’ faction of the National Assembly Seyran Ohanyan said during today’s special session of the newly elected National Assembly of the eighth convocation.

Ohanyan stated that the ‘Armenia’ faction can’t be tolerant when the two members of the faction are detained. “Besides that, how can we cope with the situation when there are rather serious threats around Armenia?” Ohanyan asked.

According to the leader of the opposition faction, it will be very difficult to retrieve the strategic points that the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have occupied. “In the future, even after demarcation, it will be very hard to convince the Azerbaijanis to return to their starting positions,” the parliamentarian added.