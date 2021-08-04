News
Over 300 people rescued from fires in Athens suburbs
Over 300 people rescued from fires in Athens suburbs
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Greek firefighters rescued more than 300 citizens from an area of ​​severe forest fire in the northern Athens suburb of Varibobi, said Deputy Minister of Citizens Protection Nikos Hardalias, who is responsible for civil protection and coordination of the fight against crises.

Firefighters had to act in at least 315 cases to help release and transport people who were in houses surrounded by fire, Hardalias said. Firefighters, who will work all night, are fighting the fire in three main areas - near the settlements of Varibobi, Adames, and Frakomakedones north of Athens, he said.

This is a very dangerous fire that develops under special conditions, he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
