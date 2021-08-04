Armenia's Pashinyan is still escorted by large number of policemen and bodyguards

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is still escorted by a large number of policemen and bodyguards. Today he entered the government building with a large number of police officers and police cars and was escorted by newly appointed Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan.
A little later, Suren Papikyan, who has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister, also entered the government building.
Nikol Pashinyan will most probably introduce the staff of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure to Gnel Sanosyan.