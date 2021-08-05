Mayor of Armenia's Goris to remain in custody

The Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia today rejected the motion filed by the attorneys of Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan against the decision of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction to select arrest as a pre-trial measure against Arushanyan, meaning Arushanyan will remain in custody.
“Arush Arushanyan will be in liberty one way or another. We will apply to the Court of Cassation, but we have no expectations from the latter. After that, we will apply to the European Court of Human Rights,” Arushanyan’s attorney Erik Aleksanyan told reporters.
The mayor of Goris is charged with giving bribes to voters, taking bribes, violating the ban on charity during elections, or obstructing the exercise of a voter's free will.