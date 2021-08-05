News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 05
USD
493.35
EUR
583.78
RUB
6.75
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.35
EUR
583.78
RUB
6.75
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia PM attends Iranian President-elect's inauguration
Armenia PM attends Iranian President-elect's inauguration
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan attended the official inauguration of President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran, the press service of the Government of Armenia reports.

The event was held at the Iranian Majles.

The President-elect greeted the heads of the delegations and escorted them to the hall after a joint photographing ceremony.

At the outset of the inauguration, the attendees were greeted by Speaker of the Iranian Majles Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, after which Head of the Judiciary of Iran Gholamhossein Ejei delivered a speech.

The President-elect expressed gratitude to the heads of the delegations for attending the inauguration and delivered a speech.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos