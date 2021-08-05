Armenia PM attends Iranian President-elect's inauguration

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan attended the official inauguration of President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran, the press service of the Government of Armenia reports.
The event was held at the Iranian Majles.
The President-elect greeted the heads of the delegations and escorted them to the hall after a joint photographing ceremony.
At the outset of the inauguration, the attendees were greeted by Speaker of the Iranian Majles Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, after which Head of the Judiciary of Iran Gholamhossein Ejei delivered a speech.
The President-elect expressed gratitude to the heads of the delegations for attending the inauguration and delivered a speech.