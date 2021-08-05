News
Armenia MOD: Russian border guards are deployed in Voskepar village within scope of cooperation with Russia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


Russian border guards have been deployed in Voskepar within the scope of the Russian-Armenian cooperation, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.

“In regard to the news that the presses have been spreading about Russian border guards located in Tavush Province, particularly Voskepar village, we report that Russian border guards have been deployed in the mentioned territory, and construction works are being carried out to build constructions to secure the rear of the border guards.

The process is being carried out within the scope of the Armenian-Russian cooperation,” the press release reads.
Հայերեն and Русский
