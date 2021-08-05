News
Armenia MOD orders to destroy Azerbaijani soldiers who attempt to trespass border
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

During today’s session of the Advisory Board adjunct to the Minister of Defense of Armenia, Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan ordered to destroy Azerbaijani soldiers who attempt to trespass the border of the Republic of Armenia.

According to Armenpress news agency, in his speech, the defense minister very strictly ordered to open fire immediately and destroy by all means Azerbaijani soldiers who attempt to cross the border.

Moreover, he also warned that if the Azerbaijanis advance even one centimeter forward in the territory under the control of a particular commander, that commander will be severely punished. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
