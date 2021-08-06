News
Tajikistan President congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Armenia premier
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon today sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia. The message reads as follows:

“Please accept my congratulatory remarks on the occasion of being appointed to the high position of Prime Minister of Armenia.

Tajikistan appreciates the partnering ties with Armenia, and we are ready to gradually enhance our mutually beneficial cooperation in all directions.

I am certain that the close and multilateral interaction between Tajikistan and Armenia will gain new momentum, based on the traditions of friendship, mutual respect and the interests of both countries.

Allow me to wish you health and success in your work, and to wish the friendly people of Armenia peace and welfare.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
