Dollar and euro down again in Armenia
Dollar and euro down again in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.62/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.73 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was 581.73 (down by AMD 2.05), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 685.23 (down by AMD 1.41), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.73 (down by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 403.08, AMD 28,520.46 and AMD 16,043.99, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
