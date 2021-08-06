Armenia deputy emergency situations minister meets with ICRC Delegation

Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Arkady Balyan today had a meeting with Deputy Head of the Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross to Armenia Mariam El Kholin, Communication and Prevention Programs Coordinator Zara Amatuni and Delegate for Activities with Armed Forces Igor Shevtsov. Representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Russian-Armenian Humanitarian Response Center were also attending the meeting.

The aim of the meeting was to discuss the current cooperation programs and consider the areas for future cooperation. The organizing of a seminar devoted to civil defense and disaster risk reduction to be held on August 9 and thematic issues were in focus. The seminar was also considered from the perspective of exchange of international experience. Shevtsov attached importance to the holding of the seminar in terms of ensuring safety of groups carrying out rescue operations on the border.

In his turn, Deputy Minister Arkady Balyan expressed gratitude to the Delegation for holding the seminar jointly with the Ministry of Emergency Situations and for the effective cooperation.