UN calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to show restraint again
UN calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to show restraint again
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The United Nations calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to show restraint amid the ongoing clashes on the border of the two countries, Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq said during a briefing on Friday, TASS reports.

“We continue to call on the sides to show restraint, refrain from taking actions aimed at escalating the tension and solve the emerging issues through dialogue,” he added.

The situation on the border has been tense since May 12. At the time, Armenia’s Ministry of Defense declared that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had tried to carry out “some work” in one of the borderline regions of Syunik Province for the purpose of “adjusting the border”. After that, both sides have been reporting incidents on a regular basis.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
