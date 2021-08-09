US woman becomes world’s oldest female powerlifter

Edith Murway-Traina from the US is ringing in her 100th birthday on Sunday as a record holder, according to the Guinness World Records.

The great-great-grandmother’s strength and passion have helped her earn the Guinness World Records title for the oldest competitive powerlifter (female).

She started lifting weights just 9 years ago. Lifting weights upwards of 40-150 pounds (18-68 kilograms), Edith is smashing the competitive powerlifting circuit, dazzling viewers and judges alike with her graceful lifts.

"We knew she probably was one of the oldest but were shocked (and very proud of her) to be told she holds a world record. Our entire family is honored that our mother is a record holder, and Guinness World Records has given her this honor," said Edith’s daughter, Honey Cottrell.

As a former dance teacher at the local recreation center, she’s no stranger to physical movement. Young Edith looked up to Shirley Temple, Ginger Rogers, and Fred Astaire for their dancing abilities.

Having to pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, she is most excited to be back in the gym and work with her trainer to compete again soon.

During her last competition in 2019, Edith was 98 years, 94 days.