Issues related to situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border discussed during Armenia-Russia talks
Issues related to situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border discussed during Armenia-Russia talks
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports that the Armenian side raised several issues related to the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border during today’s Armenia-Russia talks in Moscow.

“During the Armenian-Russian talks held in Moscow at the level of defense ministers on August 11, besides issues on the agenda of the Armenian-Russian cooperation in the defense sector, among the major issues raised by the Armenian side were the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the paths to solve the situation, the prevention of border incidents, the inadmissibility of ceasefire violations in Nagorno-Karabakh and, in this context, the exclusion of incidents such as the use of a strike UAV against the military posts of the Defense Army of Artsakh by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan today, as well as the rapid solution to the issue of return of Armenian prisoners of war,” the press release of the Armenian Defense Ministry reads.
Հայերեն
