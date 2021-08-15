Putin posthumously awards Russian soldiers who died after plane crash in Turkey

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has posthumously awarded Russian soldiers who died after the Beriev Be-200 aircraft crashed in Turkey.
As reported the Kremlin’s press service, five pilots are posthumously awarded the Order of Courage “for the bravery, courage and dedication shown while putting out the fires in the Republic of Turkey”.
The plane, which the Turkish authorities leased from Russia yesterday, fell near Adana settlement while making a landing to put out the fires. As a result, five Russian servicemen and three citizens of Turkey died.