News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 18
USD
491.08
EUR
575.35
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.08
EUR
575.35
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia PM Pashinyan: We shall eradicate extreme poverty
Armenia PM Pashinyan: We shall eradicate extreme poverty
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – We shall increase the minimum [monthly] salary to 85 thousand [drams]. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this Wednesday while presenting the 2021-2026 program of the government of Armenia.

Referring to the social security issues of the citizens, Pashinyan said: "To equate the average amount of the minimum pension with the values of food and consumer baskets, respectively, to set the minimum [monthly] salary at 85 thousand drams, to eliminate extreme poverty. These are quite good targets, we will need serious efforts to implement these targets properly," Pashinyan added.

He noted that the government has important work to eliminate unemployment. "Of course, jobs have been created and are being created in Armenia, but it is a special goal and target for us to be able to promote jobs in the high-wage segment as much as possible. In this regard, we consider it important to maintain and accelerate the dynamics we have in the high-tech sector," he said.

According to Pashinyan, the Armenian government plans to have about 35 thousand employees in the high-tech sector by the year 2026. "To increase the turnover of the sector to 5 billion drams, which will make 6-7% of the gross domestic product. According to the data of 2020, this indicator is 4%. About 16,000 jobs in the high-tech sector will be created in Armenia in the next five years," he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia minimum average annual GDP growth rate shall be 7%, as per government plan
According to the PM, the government's economic targets by the year 2026 are…
 Armenia premier: We will have different quality railway by 2024
Significant changes are also taking place in air transport…
 Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting
There are 39 matters on the agenda…
 Dollar drops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went down in the country…
 Dollar rises in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also increased in the country…
 Armenia banks’ loans decrease by 3.3% in 1 year
But these loans have increased fivefold in the last 12 years…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos