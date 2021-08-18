Armenia deputy parliamentary speaker hosts China Ambassador

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan today hosted Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Armenia Fahn Yong, as reported on the website of the National Assembly of Armenia.
The deputy parliamentary speaker attached importance to further deepening and development of the relations between Armenia and China and underscored the importance of the strengthening of cooperation between and reciprocal visits of the parliamentary friendship groups.
The parties placed special emphasis on the need for expansion of economic relations and the deepening of cooperation in high technology and education and exchanged views on the enhancement of postal services, as well as the launch of air communication.
Ambassador Yong expressed willingness to support further intensification and deepening of the friendly ties between both countries.