Armenia parliament speaker, China ambassador discuss cooperation

YEREVAN, - The president of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, on Friday received Chinese Ambassador Fan Yong, the parliament informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The NA speaker highlighted the effective cooperation of Armenia with China, emphasizing the tangible results registered in a number of spheres.
Touching upon the partnership between the parliaments of the two countries, Simonyan assured that thanks to the high level of political dialogue, all efforts will be aimed at strengthening and developing cooperation.
The NA speaker emphasized the necessary assistance received from China at the right time in the conditions of the coronavirus pandemic, thanking the Chinese ambassador in this regard.
Assuring China's readiness for multidisciplinary cooperation, the Chinese diplomat, for his part, stressed the need for mutual visits of friendship groups. According to him, such visits make Armenia-China relations—which are based on solid foundations—more substantial.
At the end of their meeting, the interlocutors exchanged views on developing further cooperation agendas.