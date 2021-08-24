Armenia PM: Most of our convicted captives in Azerbaijan were taken after Russian peacekeepers’ deployment

Azerbaijan has not yet signed the mandate of peacekeepers, and it is becoming clear that a number of Baku actions are aimed against Russian peacekeepers, Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), and stability and peace in Nagorno-Karabakh. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this Tuesday in the National Assembly of Armenia.
According to him, the fact that a strong anti-propaganda is being generated in Azerbaijan against the Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh and actions are being carried out are of serious concern.
"I believe that the imposition of long-term sanctions on our captive citizens in Azerbaijani courts is also aimed at discrediting the mission of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh.
The problem is that the vast majority of our citizens sentenced to long-term imprisonment have been held captive since November 9—after the deployment of Russian peacekeepers, and in their areas of responsibility," Pashinyan added.