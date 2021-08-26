News
Thursday
August 26
Armenia ex-MP: Azerbaijanis block 18km section of Kapan-Goris motorway
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

The 16-18 km Katari-Karmrakar section of the Kapan-Goris interstate road of the Republic of Armenia (RA) has been closed off for more than two hours now, Armenian former MP Naira Zohrabyan reported on Facebook.

"About 40 cars are left in that area, 25 of which [are] passenger [cars] with children in them.

The RA border troops are on location together with the Russian peacekeepers, but, as I was told, the Azerbaijanis refuse to open the road.

I do not publicize the theories being circulated reported to me about what happened, and let's wait for the official clarifications," Zohrabyan added.
