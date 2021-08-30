News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 30
USD
493.71
EUR
580.45
RUB
6.67
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.71
EUR
580.45
RUB
6.67
Show news feed
Artsakh Investigative Committee: Azerbaijan soldier who entered Martakert city apartment is arrested
Artsakh Investigative Committee: Azerbaijan soldier who entered Martakert city apartment is arrested
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

STEPANAKERT. - The Azerbaijani soldier who had entered an apartment in Martakert, Artsakh, has been arrested, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Investigative Committee of Artsakh.

As per the respective statement, on August 28, information was disseminated about the Investigative Committee’s acceptance of the criminal case against this serviceman of the Azerbaijani armed forces found in Martakert.

On the same day, this soldier, named Jamil Babayev, was included in this criminal case as a defendant and criminal charges were brought against him.

He has been remanded in custody.

The criminal investigation continues.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos