Artsakh Investigative Committee: Azerbaijan soldier who entered Martakert city apartment is arrested

STEPANAKERT. - The Azerbaijani soldier who had entered an apartment in Martakert, Artsakh, has been arrested, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Investigative Committee of Artsakh.
As per the respective statement, on August 28, information was disseminated about the Investigative Committee’s acceptance of the criminal case against this serviceman of the Azerbaijani armed forces found in Martakert.
On the same day, this soldier, named Jamil Babayev, was included in this criminal case as a defendant and criminal charges were brought against him.
He has been remanded in custody.
The criminal investigation continues.