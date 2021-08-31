Ombudsman: Azerbaijan MOD aims to cover up their criminal acts against Armenia civilian population

The Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan on Monday issued an official statement in an attempt to deny the undeniable facts published by the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Armenia (RA), the ombudsman staff noted in a statement.
The Armenian ombudsman reaffirms his statement issued Monday that Azerbaijani servicemen are deliberately setting fires—from near their tents—in the vicinity of Sotk and Kut villages of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.
All the aforesaid undeniable facts were passed on to the Human Rights Defender’s staff by the villagers. The staff thoroughly verified this from several sources, including from objective evidence.
On Monday it was decided not to publish all of them, but after the aforesaid denial of the Azerbaijani MOD, Human Rights Defender’s staff has published an additional video-proof that it was made from the village of Kut two days ago, at around 10:30pm.
“So, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan aims to cover up their criminal acts against the RA civilian population, especially in the RA sovereign territory, and their armed forces must rule out violations of the rights of the RA citizens.
Everyone should always keep in mind that the Human Rights Defender of Armenia publishes only solid facts, and there is more than what is published. All of them are registered and sent to international organizations,” the statement added.