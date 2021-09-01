Newspaper: Azerbaijan carrying out large-scale construction in Artsakh’s Shushi

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Azerbaijan is carrying out large-scale construction in [currently occupied] Shushi [city of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)]. In addition to roads and tunnels, it has built a high-voltage electricity substation, too.
It was built in a few months—on the road to Shushi—which nourishes and illuminates the city. The magnificent lighting of Shushi flooded with Azerbaijani lights can be seen even from [the Artsakh capital] Stepanakert.
And the Russian and Azerbaijani border troops are on the road. The Russians check the passports of the Artsakh visitors, who enter Stepanakert under the gaze of the Azerbaijani soldiers.