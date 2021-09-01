News
Five missing after US Navy helicopter crashes off California coast
Five missing after US Navy helicopter crashes off California coast
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

One person was rescued and five others were missing after a US Navy helicopter crashed into the Pacific Ocean Tuesday afternoon, the New York Post reported.

The MH-60S chopper slammed into the sea about 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego during a routine flight operation at 4:30 p.m., military officials said.

Multiple Coast Guard and Navy planes and boats were conducting the search and rescue operation, officials said.

At least one service member has been rescued and five others were missing, military officials said.

It is unclear how many sailors were aboard the aircraft, which was embarked on the USS Abraham Lincoln, according to the release.

https://nypost.com/2021/08/31/us-navy-helicopter-crashes-off-san-diego-coast/
