Prosecutor's Office: Numerous injuries found on Artsakh citizen returned by Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT. – On July 26, a resident—born in 1989—of Machkalashen village of the Martuni region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), had come under the control of the Azerbaijani armed forces after getting lost while searching for his lost animals, and several hours after which he was returned to the Artsakh side—and with the intervention of Russian peacekeeping forces—, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Prosecutor's Office.
A forensic medical examination was ordered in connection with this incident, and this examination concluded that this Artsakh citizen had numerous bodily injuries that coincided with the circumstances behind and the time of this incident.
On August 26, a criminal case was initiated by the Artsakh Police—and under Article 118, Section 2, Clause 7 (torture committed on the motive of national hatred) of the Artsakh Criminal Code.
An investigation is underway.