Newspaper: Why opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP Vahe Hakobyan met with Artsakh ex-president Bako Sahakyan?

YEREVAN. - Past daily of Armenia writes: The delegation of the National Assembly [(NA)] of the Republic of Armenia left for Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] to take part in the special [parliamentary] session dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day.
Moreover, it is noteworthy that the representatives of the opposition factions left for [the Artsakh capital] Stepanakert at their own expense with a larger delegation than “planned.”
In addition to attending the special session, the opposition figures also had a number of meetings. In particular, the representative of the [opposition] "Armenia" Faction, the chairman of the Reviving Armenia Party, the chair of the NA Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, Vahe Hakobyan, met with the former President of the Artsakh Republic, Bako Sahakyan. According to our source, a quite wide range of issues was discussed during the meeting.
By the way, it is noteworthy that, especially in recent times, the opposition figures have intensified their contacts with the former presidents of Artsakh. There is an opinion that no one has any hope that the current authorities can change anything positive in Artsakh, so the potential and factor of the former leaders of Artsakh are greatly underscored.