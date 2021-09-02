News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 02
USD
493.54
EUR
584.89
RUB
6.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.54
EUR
584.89
RUB
6.78
Show news feed
Armenia health minister: Young man infected with coronavirus has died
Armenia health minister: Young man infected with coronavirus has died
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


As of yesterday, 6,394 tests were conducted, of which 636 were positive; that is, we are crossing the 10% threshold. Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government—and regarding the coronavirus situation in Armenia.

"Unfortunately, 19 deaths were registered yesterday. Unfortunately, the Delta strain stands out with a greater degree of infectivity. In addition, the course of the disease is more severe. Also, we are observing younger people catching the disease. Last week I had announced that we have young people aged 20-28. I am sorry to say that one of them has died. And today we have an 18-year-old who is in the intensive care unit," she said.

The minister noted that at the moment they have about 1,600 beds for coronavirus patients, and 1,400 of them are already occupied.

"650 people are in severe condition, 126 people—in critical condition. 51 people are hooked up to ventilators. We do not have any queue for hospitalization. We are currently preparing new beds; this creates a lot of tension in the [healthcare] system," she added.

And referring to the vaccinations in Armenia against COVID-19, Anahit Avanesyan said: "At the moment we have 293,955 vaccinations carried out. The daily vaccination threshold exceeds six thousand. We notice an influx of people. According to the polls, more than 40 percent of the people are ready to be vaccinated."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines thrown away in US since spring
The Walgreens pharmacy company reported 2.6 million unused doses...
 World Health Organization monitoring new coronavirus variant named Mu
It was found to possess a cluster of mutations…
 524 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 17 more coronavirus patients have died, but three of them—from some other illnesses…
 EU recommends restoring restrictions on US tourists
The Council's decision to remove the United States from the list of safe countries…
 Health ministry: 275,138 people so far vaccinated in Armenia against coronavirus
Of which the first dose was 176,552, and the second dose—98,586…
 275 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And seven more coronavirus patients have died…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos