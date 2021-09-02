Armenia health minister: Young man infected with coronavirus has died

As of yesterday, 6,394 tests were conducted, of which 636 were positive; that is, we are crossing the 10% threshold. Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government—and regarding the coronavirus situation in Armenia.

"Unfortunately, 19 deaths were registered yesterday. Unfortunately, the Delta strain stands out with a greater degree of infectivity. In addition, the course of the disease is more severe. Also, we are observing younger people catching the disease. Last week I had announced that we have young people aged 20-28. I am sorry to say that one of them has died. And today we have an 18-year-old who is in the intensive care unit," she said.

The minister noted that at the moment they have about 1,600 beds for coronavirus patients, and 1,400 of them are already occupied.

"650 people are in severe condition, 126 people—in critical condition. 51 people are hooked up to ventilators. We do not have any queue for hospitalization. We are currently preparing new beds; this creates a lot of tension in the [healthcare] system," she added.

And referring to the vaccinations in Armenia against COVID-19, Anahit Avanesyan said: "At the moment we have 293,955 vaccinations carried out. The daily vaccination threshold exceeds six thousand. We notice an influx of people. According to the polls, more than 40 percent of the people are ready to be vaccinated."