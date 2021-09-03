Classical music to be played in Dubai for a month, including by Armenian musicians

The 10th InClassica Dubai International Festival this year brought together famous musicians, orchestras and conductors, including the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia.

The festival, organized by the the European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC) in cooperation with SAMIT Event Group, started on August 28.

“The goal is one - the progress of classical music. It is no secret that classical music is not popular enough. When people listen to such great musicians, they realize how wonderful the music is and become consistent, often going to concerts. In my opinion, the whole society is developing. On the other hand, the festival is undoubtedly a master class, as a large number of students, young people, as well as already established pianists are invited to master classes. By communicating with professors, they get something new, therefore, they develop, and that is how we get future stars. On the other hand, it is a competition, which, without a doubt, gives an opportunity to develop the skills of a large number of musicians and a large number of stars,” Konstantin Ishkhanov, the EUFSC President told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

The foundation plans to hold a concert series in the best halls of the world in the near future. One of the 20 concerts will be held in Armenia within the framework of cooperation with the Armenian Symphony Orchestra.

“Various festivals are held in Armenia, including the “Hayastan” festival. I think we will gradually achieve that it also turns into such a huge event. Of course, it takes time,” said Konstantin Ishkhanov, noting that the pandemic often hinders the implementation of new programs.

Last year, the InClassica festival did not take place because of the pandemic. And this year, due to new restrictions, it was not possible to hold it in Malta as planned. The organizers had to change not only the location of the festival, but also postponed it for two months.

“In two months we had to move to another place. Undoubtedly, there were many difficulties related to the orchestra, the musicians' programs, we had to find concert platforms again. Of course, there were difficulties even when we were planning the first festival in Malta, because gathering such a large number of stars, such a large number of orchestras was a difficult task in itself,” he added.

Until September 26, 30 concerts will take place in Dubai within the festival, during which 37 leading musicians, 7 famous orchestras and 12 famous conductors will perform. The concerts will be held at the Dubai Opera and the Coca-Cola Arena, the largest multifunctional complex in the Middle East.

Thirty-seven world-famous performers, seven leading orchestras, and twelve conductors will take part in this biggest musical event during the festival. The festival will be held on the most important platforms of the United Arab Emirates: the Dubai Opera, and the Coca-Cola Arena.

Participants of the InClassica International Festival include Grammy Award and Avery Fisher Prize-winning violinist Gil Shaham; People's Artist of Russia, laureate of the Russian State Prize, renowned pianist Denis Matsuev; Emmy and ECHO Klassik Awards’ winner, opera singer Danielle de Niese; Grammy Award winner, two-time Gramophone Classical Music Award winner, five-time Edison Classical Music Award winner, violinist Maxim Vengerov; and other well-known artists.

The festival will be attended by the Russian National Orchestra, the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, the German State Philharmonic of Rhineland-Palatinate, the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, and other famous orchestras which will present a variety of concert programs. The visitors of the festival will also be able to listen to many premieres.