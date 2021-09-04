Newspaper: 'Soros' NGOs to bring 2 large-scale education programs to Armenia

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: According to Past newspaper’s information, the so-called "Soros" [NGOs] expect to bring two quite large-scale education programs—which they are mainly going to apply in pre-school institutions and elementary school classes—to Armenia in the near future.

According to the information we have, they will try to organize and implement that process under the name of "cognitive and educational."

As key figures, World Vision and Transparency International associations will play the main role in this process.

According to the newspaper’s information, in theory, the documentation for the implementation of the program is already completely ready; it remains to implement them with concrete steps.