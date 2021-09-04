President confers Hero of Artsakh title

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan on Saturday awarded the highest title of Hero of Artsakh to Vardan Avetisyan, Adviser to the Minister of Defense of Armenia; Artur Aleksanyan, a military figure; and Samvel Gevorgyan, a military doctor of the Artsakh Defense Army, conferring upon them the respective Golden Eagle medal in recognition of their services rendered to Artsakh.
In his remarks, the President noted that after the difficult ordeal, Artsakh is in a period of active recovery, and the appreciation of the services rendered to the homeland is, first of all, a vivid evidence of the continuation of our life.
"Our agenda has not changed, and today, more than ever, we must unite all our forces and spare no effort and energy to build our dignified future," said President Harutyunyan.
Also, a group of individuals were awarded other orders and medals during this assembly.