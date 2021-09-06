Brazilian president suspected of wanting to stage an early military coup

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, together with his associates, can plan the preparation of a military coup on September 7. A group of politicians and public figures warned about this in an open letter, The Guardian reported.
The applicants are confident that the rallies of Bolsonaro supporters planned for September 7 are dangerous for democracy, and draw parallels with the January capture of the Capitol in Washington.
Politicians argue that nationwide Bolsonaro supporters' marches against Supreme Court and Congressional policies involving white supremacists, military police and government officials give rise to suspicions of plotting a coup d'etat in the world's third-largest democracy.
The people of Brazil have fought for decades to keep democracy safe from military rule. Bolsonaro should not be allowed to take it away, the former political leaders of the countries noted.
Politicians also remind that Bolsonaro held an unprecedented military parade in the capital of Brazil on August 10. This happened amid attempts by his congressional associates to pass a bill in parliament to reform the current voting system using electronic ballot boxes.
The President wanted the results of each voter's vote to be printed out to enable subsequent verification.