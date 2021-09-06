Health minister: As of October 1 Armenia employees must be vaccinated against coronavirus

As of October 1, if people in Armenia are not vaccinated against COVID-19, they will have to be tested every 14 days and submit a negative PCR test to their employers. This was announced by the Minister of Health, Anahit Avanesyan.
"If in March only 10% [of people in Armenia] were ready to be vaccinated, today's surveys show that 40% of the population is ready to be vaccinated; this is a good indicator.
We need to turn to other tools to promote vaccinations as soon as possible. As of October 1, employers shall require their employees to submit [to them] a negative PCR test every 14 days; this applies to all businesses. We have an exception for pregnant women and people with contraindications. We have set October 1 [as this deadline] so that we will not have queues, will not waste extra time," Avanesyan said.