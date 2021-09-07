Newspaper: Individual control exercised over Armenia parliamentary opposition youth, other activists

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: According to our sources, upon the instruction of the authorities, individual control is exercised these days over the youth of the parliamentary opposition and other activists. Their every step is under a magnifying glass; law enforcement officers, as well as some "volunteers" of the ruling wing, are closely following their movements, meetings.
The thing is that, according to the information we have, the [ruling power] MPs "with courage" in the presence of the security officers are worried that they may suddenly be disturbed outside the NA [(National Assembly)] building.