Armenia finance ministry, Eurasian Development Bank, Analytical Credit Rating Agency sign memorandum

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Finance of Armenia, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), and the Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA).
The memorandum was signed by Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan of Armenia, chairman Nikolai Podguzov of the EDB Management Board, and chairman Mikhail Sukhov of the ACRA Board, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Finance of Armenia.
Within the framework of this memorandum, the parties specified the domains of their cooperation.
At the end of the signing ceremony, Khachatryan assessed as productive the numerous joint programs implemented with the EDB, the latter’s cooperation with Armenia, and expressed readiness to deepen this cooperation.
In his turn, Podguzov noted that Armenia and the EDB have a long track-record of successful cooperation within the framework of which many joint programs and initiatives have been implemented. Also, he welcomed the steps being taken by the Armenian government in the current economic situation, and aimed at improving the business climate and promoting private investment, as well as its short- and long-term action plans.