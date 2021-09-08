Armenia’s Pashinyan arrives in Georgia on official visit

Armenian Prime Minister's spokeswoman Mane Gevorgyan has informed on Facebook that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had arrived in Georgia on an official visit.
After the official welcoming ceremony, Pashinyan and the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili will have a private talk, after which the talks will continue in an extended format.
The PM of the two countries will also make statements to the media summing up the results of their talks.
The Armenian Prime Minister is scheduled to meet also with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili.
Within the framework of his visit to Georgia, Nikol Pashinyan will also pay tribute at the Heroes' Square in the capital Tbilisi.