Armenia parliament shall pass decisions useful for protection of Artsakh people’s rights, says majority faction MP

It should be noted that since 1991, all the committees of the National Assembly of Armenia are viewed solely, among other matters, within the framework of the organizations dealing with the Karabakh issue. Vladimir Vardanyan, Chair of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and an MP from the majority "Civil Contract" Faction, stated this at Friday’s special meeting of this committee—and regarding the parliamentary opposition’s initiative to set up an NA standing committee on the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) issue

Reaffirming his loyalty to Artsakh as well as the Karabakh conflict’s settlement that is favorable for Armenia, Vardanyan noted that the Armenian parliament needs to pass decisions that will be effective and useful for the protection of the rights of the people of Artsakh.

At the same time, in his opinion, the aforesaid parliamentary opposition initiative does not bring the Armenian side closer to a solution to the Karabakh conflict that is favorable for Yerevan.

"It is true [that] it will not make the situation worse. It just doesn't change anything. Your draft does not regulate any issue other than domestic use," argued the head of the NA Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs.

However, Aghvan Vardanyan, an MP from the opposition "Armenia" Faction, disagreed with Vladimir Vardanyan, stating that the aforementioned initiative tabled by the "Armenia" Faction is fully aimed at strengthening the statehood of Artsakh and Armenia, alike.