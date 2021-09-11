Group of female students in Kabul hold rally in support of Taliban

Afghan women wearing full face veils sat in rows at a Kabul university lecture theatre Saturday, pledging commitment to the Taliban's hardline policies on gender segregation, AFP reported
About 300 women—covered head-to-toe in accordance with strict new dress policies for education—waved Taliban flags as speakers railed against the West and expressed support for the Islamists' policies.
A handful wore blue burqas, which have only a small mesh window to see from, but most wore black niqabs covering most of the face apart from the eyes.
Many also wore black gloves.