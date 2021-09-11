News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 11
USD
492.85
EUR
583.39
RUB
6.77
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.85
EUR
583.39
RUB
6.77
Show news feed
Group of female students in Kabul hold rally in support of Taliban
Group of female students in Kabul hold rally in support of Taliban
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

Afghan women wearing full face veils sat in rows at a Kabul university lecture theatre Saturday, pledging commitment to the Taliban's hardline policies on gender segregation, AFP reported

About 300 women—covered head-to-toe in accordance with strict new dress policies for education—waved Taliban flags as speakers railed against the West and expressed support for the Islamists' policies.

A handful wore blue burqas, which have only a small mesh window to see from, but most wore black niqabs covering most of the face apart from the eyes.

Many also wore black gloves.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos