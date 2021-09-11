Group of female students in Kabul hold rally in support of Taliban

Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan special forces to hold military exercises in Baku

Armenia FM, Kazakhstan ambassador discuss Karabakh peace process

Armenia PM, extra-parliamentary forces’ leaders hold 2nd meeting of consultative assembly

Those who link Armenia ex-President Kocharyan with crimes have long been known as liars, says his office coordinator

Armenia Special Investigation Service issues statement regarding media ‘report’

Artsakh defense minister, Defense Army commander dismissed

Russia-based analyst: Situation volatile in South Caucasus

US envoy to Armenia says they do not consider Karabakh conflict to be resolved

Fire breaks out at large South Africa power plant

Belgium new ambassador presents copy of credentials to Armenia FM

Armenia 2nd president Kocharyan receives official invitation from Russia ruling party leadership

Tribute paid at US embassy in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Lebanon reaches agreement on new government

5 new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

Parliament speaker: Armenia has joined global agenda of counterterrorism, making the world more secure

Armenia Ambassador Makunts briefs US Congresswoman Speier on Artsakh situation

Past: Armenia ex-President Kocharyan invited to Moscow

731 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Biden calls for US national unity on eve of 20th anniversary of 9/11

Armenia soldier wounded during Gegharkunik Province shootout with Azerbaijan discharged from hospital

Afghanistan leadership’s overthrow contributed to US troops’ withdrawal from country, says NATO chief

Newspaper: Tashir Group to buy Armenia Airlines?

Newspaper: Controversial draft on media to be put on upcoming agenda of Armenia parliament

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan's lawsuit against pro-government MP Sukiasyan accepted for court proceedings

His Holiness Karekin II grants Armenian Church's St. Sahak-St. Mesrop Order to Baroness Caroline Cox

Armenia Syunik Province governor on photo showing Azerbaijani police station set up in Vorotan section of border

Republican Party of Armenia to run in local self-government elections, to nominate candidate in Gyumri

Egypt PM: Diplomatic ties with Turkey could be restored this year

US, South Korea, Japan to meet over North Korea nuclear standoff

Lavrov states conditions for Russia's recognition of the Taliban

Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with President of Austria's National Council Wolfgang Sobotka

Lebanon to hold parliamentary elections on May 8, 2022

Rustam Muradov introduces new Commander of Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh to Azerbaijan MOD

Armenia Ambassador meets with members of Armenian community of Ukraine

Armenia Special Investigation Service rejects institution of criminal case regarding opposition MPs incidents

Opposition "Armenia" bloc: Government must subsidize expenses while making testing for COVID-19 mandatory

Taliban execute brother of Afghanistan's former vice-president

Lebanon President signs decree on formation of new Cabinet

Armenia government officials take oaths of office at presidential residence

Digest: Self-government elections to be held in Armenia, EC removes Armenia from safe countries list

Karabakh Ombudsman meets with NGOs' representatives in Yerevan, discusses status of displaced persons

Armenian army's General Staff holds meeting-consultation with lawyers of military formations and garrisons

Russia to not attend Taliban government inauguration

Another 7 Diaspora Armenians to start working for Armenia government

Armenia legislature to convene special session on September 24

Armenia Migration Service chief in Vienna, discusses readmission cooperation with Austria

Armenia justice minister discusses need for constitutional reforms with civil society representatives

David Babayan to Karekin II: Artsakh has always felt Armenian Apostolic Church’s support

168.am: Another ridiculous explanation by Armenia Special Investigation Service head?

Mayor of Armenia’s Goris to remain in custody

Armenian official discusses opportunities for exports of foods and alcoholic drinks to Poland

Dollar goes down in Armenia

Prosperous Armenia Party to not run in October 17 local elections

Armenia President meets with outgoing Ambassador of France

Armenia Security Council holds session chaired by PM

Armenia Investigative Committee chairman meets with Russian and Belarusian counterparts

Shooting on Iran-Azerbaijan border

Armenia's enlarged Geghamasar community head: Fires are put out at this moment

Berlin hosts meeting of Armenia-Germany governmental commission on financial, technical cooperation

Armenia parliament shall pass decisions useful for protection of Artsakh people’s rights, says majority faction MP

Kishan Dan Deval: India ready to continue cooperation with Armenia

Armenia ruling faction again thwarts opposition initiative to set up parliament committee on Artsakh issue

Muradov: Decision will be made in future on extending Russia peacekeepers’ presence in Nagorno-Karabakh

Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP: Relations with Karabakh need to be at another level

Civil Aviation Committee: No coronavirus-related restrictions at the moment on Armenia citizens entering EU

Former Portuguese President Jorge Sampaio dies aged 82

News about Tigranashen village handover to Azerbaijan is made-up, says outgoing governor of Armenia’s Ararat Province

3 new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

Fallen solders’ families hold flash mob against Armenia Independence Day anniversary celebration event

Court denies petition to arrest Yerevan school’s now ex-principal

Yerevan neighborhood residents raise alarm on destruction of trees in area

Slovakia FM to visit Armenia

669 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

About 550 houses to be built in 2 Artsakh villages for the displaced

World oil prices going up

Prince says US should not withdraw Patriot missiles from Saudi Arabia

Newspaper: Circle of arrested mayor of Armenia’s Goris city under ‘magnifying glass’

Newspaper: Document ready on setting up of Armenia parliament committee investigating 44-day war circumstances

Armenia ruling party discusses running in forthcoming local elections (PHOTOS)