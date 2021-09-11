Armenia FM, Kazakhstan ambassador discuss Karabakh peace process

YEREVAN. – Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Saturday received Kazakh Ambassador Bolat Imanbayev, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia reported.
The interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of bilateral relations and the high level of political dialogue. Also, they highlighted the steps aimed at making full use of the existing potential in the Armenian-Kazakh relations in a number of spheres.
In addition, FM Mirzoyan and the Kazakh envoy touched upon the prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries within international and regional organizations.
Furthermore, Ararat Mirzoyan drew Ambassador Imanbayev’s attention to the present-day situation as a result of the Azerbaijani armed forces infiltrating the sovereign territory of Armenia, emphasizing the inadmissibility of such a practice and the need to establish lasting peace and stability in the region. In this context, FM Mirzoyan highlighted the need for the resumption of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) peace process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.